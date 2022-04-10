Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 23,200 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average is $176.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

