Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) by 287.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,331 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.64% of loanDepot worth $9,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 57.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $294,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $858,000.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.10. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

