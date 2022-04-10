Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $400,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

