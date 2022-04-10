Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 134.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

POOL stock opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $361.88 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

