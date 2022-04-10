Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,219 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP opened at $183.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.86. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

