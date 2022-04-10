Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

