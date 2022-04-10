Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.10.
Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
