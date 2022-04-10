Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,410 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 785.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

