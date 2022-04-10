Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.07 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $317.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.07.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.