Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.08 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NVR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth $144,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $4,293.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,871.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,150.52. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,250.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,223.40.

About NVR (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.