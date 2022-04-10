Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.80 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

