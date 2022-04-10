Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.28 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 316,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 198,832 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $13,662,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $196,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

