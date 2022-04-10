Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.70 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.86 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.