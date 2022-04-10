Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.16 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 495.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,642 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

