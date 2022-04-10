Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 46.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 27,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 22.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

