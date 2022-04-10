Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,040 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $280.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $7,828,262 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

