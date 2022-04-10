Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $224.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.58 and its 200 day moving average is $242.30. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $197.20 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

