Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $144.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

