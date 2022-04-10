Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,763,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

