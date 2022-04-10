Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 21,400 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 151.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 82,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $239.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average is $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

