Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 7,153 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 139.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $312.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $295.70 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

About Waters (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

