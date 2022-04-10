Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 150,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 219,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $4,620,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,479,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,045,000 after acquiring an additional 122,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.