Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.46.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $425.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

