Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,758 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Qorvo by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $114.43 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.74 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.96.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

