Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in eBay by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.03 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

