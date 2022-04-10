Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $146.92 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.83.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

