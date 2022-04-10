Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of MNST opened at $81.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

