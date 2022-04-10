Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $198.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.77. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

