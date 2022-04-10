Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 12,324 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $98,109,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $92,728,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $72,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.94.

Shares of AJG opened at $183.19 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.43 and a 52-week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

