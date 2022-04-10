Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,546 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.59 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

