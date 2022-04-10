Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,700 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Graco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $68.21 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

