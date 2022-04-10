Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,246 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,125,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,508,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,447,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $249.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

