Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,300 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $223.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.16. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $182.81 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

