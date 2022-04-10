Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,491 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $61.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

