Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

