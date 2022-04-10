Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 32,521 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,521 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $149.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

