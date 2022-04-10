Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,762 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $269.41 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.65 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

