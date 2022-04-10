Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,884 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,704,000 after buying an additional 232,315 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,072,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

