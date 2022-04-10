Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,859 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $287.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.42.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.