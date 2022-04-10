Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

ECL opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.47. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

