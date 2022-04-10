Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,100 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.