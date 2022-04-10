Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.13. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

