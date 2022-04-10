Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 83,663 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,772,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.06.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $418.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.21 and a 200 day moving average of $367.02. The firm has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

