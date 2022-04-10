Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,761 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

