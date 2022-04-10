Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 8,833 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after buying an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $325.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.71 and a 200 day moving average of $246.85. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $180.41 and a 12 month high of $327.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

