Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $518.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.90 and its 200-day moving average is $480.42. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $527.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.