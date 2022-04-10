Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 916 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

