Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,855 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Align Technology by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Align Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.38.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.46. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.62 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

