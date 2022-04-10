Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.95.

SNOW stock opened at $208.34 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.70.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

