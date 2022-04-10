Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 93,110 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 63,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

